Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Position Boosted by Trivest Advisors Ltd

Trivest Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. SEA makes up 3.1% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings in SEA were worth $29,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SEA during the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 134.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,953 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after buying an additional 50,409 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in SEA by 25.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,733 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in SEA by 56.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,734 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEA by 41.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,117 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

SE stock traded down $3.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.28. 139,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,307. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $141.85 and a twelve month high of $359.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.20 and a beta of 1.32.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.42.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

