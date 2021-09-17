Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) – Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vistra in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vistra’s FY2025 earnings at $2.19 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VST. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

NYSE VST opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 371.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,611,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,939,000 after buying an additional 9,938,134 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vistra by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $114,870,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at $110,118,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 451.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,500,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322,184 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

