Secret (SCRT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.52 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Secret coin can now be bought for $2.07 or 0.00004377 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $144.35 million and $2.52 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Secret has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.41 or 0.00423599 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002191 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006507 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.57 or 0.00994640 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000065 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.