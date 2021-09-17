Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 14,636 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 6,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.51.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $543.11 million for the quarter.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc engages in the amusement and entertainment business. It operates through the following segments: Pachislot and Pachinko Machines, Entertainment Content, and Resort. The Pachislot and Pachinko segment includes the development, manufacture and sale of pachislot and pachinko machines.

