Sei Investments Co. Acquires 4,106 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after acquiring an additional 271,966 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,327 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,469,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,502,000 after purchasing an additional 79,571 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 16.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,216,000 after purchasing an additional 298,951 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $133.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.75 and its 200-day moving average is $94.62. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of -296.64 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $133.95.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,175,555.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $3,440,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 857,790 shares of company stock worth $97,858,589. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

