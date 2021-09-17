Sei Investments Co. Acquires New Holdings in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 139,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of The Beauty Health at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $758,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKIN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $26.00 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.50.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

