Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 108.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Invesco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Invesco by 1.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,976 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Invesco by 4.3% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Invesco by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 112,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:IVZ opened at $24.89 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $29.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.95 and its 200 day moving average is $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IVZ. Citigroup upgraded shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

