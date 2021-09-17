Sei Investments Co. Buys 24,912 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,912 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,337,000 after purchasing an additional 423,244 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 384,454 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 296,113 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,617,000. 64.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

NYSE AHH opened at $13.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a current ratio of 10.28.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 58.18%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

