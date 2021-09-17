Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,592 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,641 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Century Communities worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 45.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Century Communities in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Century Communities by 84.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities stock opened at $65.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.95. Century Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $36.84 and a one year high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 9.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.65%.

In other Century Communities news, CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $6,487,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

B. Riley boosted their price target on Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

Century Communities Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.