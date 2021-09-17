Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,516 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,333.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.84. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.14%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

