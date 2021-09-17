Sei Investments Co. Grows Stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in WestRock by 7.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in WestRock by 30.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in WestRock by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP raised its holdings in WestRock by 4.9% during the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WestRock by 23.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,275,000 after acquiring an additional 259,492 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WestRock alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93. WestRock has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.