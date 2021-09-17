Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) by 339.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OLO were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of OLO by 25.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the second quarter valued at $171,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $298,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $501,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:OLO opened at $34.23 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.47.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

