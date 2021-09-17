Sei Investments Co. Has $2.22 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 108.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $653,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $19,482,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 421,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after buying an additional 20,632 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HR opened at $30.92 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.18 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 114.52 and a beta of 0.58.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HR shares. Raymond James downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

