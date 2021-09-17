Sei Investments Co. Has $2.26 Million Position in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,728 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.17% of Schnitzer Steel Industries worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $42.31 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.21.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.11. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. The company had revenue of $820.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 174.42%.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

