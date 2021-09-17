Sei Investments Co. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.6% during the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 9,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.4% during the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.14.

Shares of NVMI opened at $106.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $106.55.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

