Sei Investments Co. Has $2.44 Million Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,844 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Semtech worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMTC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 48.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,014,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,029,000 after purchasing an additional 658,570 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Semtech by 61.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,308,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,267,000 after purchasing an additional 498,361 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the first quarter worth approximately $25,383,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Semtech by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,009,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Semtech by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,511,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 186,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $215,733.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,378,343.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,586 shares of company stock worth $3,975,478. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMTC. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital upgraded Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

