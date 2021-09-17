Sei Investments Co. Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.28% of Liquidity Services worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $2,522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 16,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total value of $377,507.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,131.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services stock opened at $24.00 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.63 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The company has a market cap of $850.56 million, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.64.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $69.67 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government.

