Sei Investments Co. Has $2.58 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,706 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 40,213 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.29. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.70 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day moving average is $21.58.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 27.69%.

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a report on Thursday, September 9th. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.53 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

