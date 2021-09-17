Sei Investments Co. Has $2.60 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,403,620,000 after buying an additional 1,106,085 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after buying an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $449.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.19. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.92 and a 52-week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

