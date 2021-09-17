Sei Investments Co. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

OHI opened at $32.46 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired 1,755 shares of company stock worth $62,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

