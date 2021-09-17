Sei Investments Co. Invests $2.45 Million in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 34.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 25.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

In other PVH news, Director Emanuel Chirico sold 139,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $16,696,894.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 5,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $676,273.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,864 shares of company stock worth $18,833,155 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PVH. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PVH from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of PVH from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.58.

Shares of PVH opened at $110.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.82. PVH Corp. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $121.94.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. PVH had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PVH

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.