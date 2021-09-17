Sei Investments Co. Lowers Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,417 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 36.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $163,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $26.49 on Friday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.89 and a 1-year high of $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.45.

In other news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 54,332 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $1,633,219.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,398,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,078 shares of company stock worth $3,525,821. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

