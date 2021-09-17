Sei Investments Co. Lowers Stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Vicor worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,142,788 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $267,233,000 after buying an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vicor by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 347,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,552,000 after buying an additional 25,057 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vicor by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,085,000 after buying an additional 47,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vicor by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ararat Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Vicor by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 110,143 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

In related news, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,651 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $678,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 1,282 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $144,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 235,142 shares of company stock valued at $26,935,242 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $129.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $73.71 and a 12 month high of $129.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.14.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $95.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.98 million. Vicor had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 14.18%. Vicor’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

