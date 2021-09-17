Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 792.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $153.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $202.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.37 and its 200-day moving average is $104.72.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total value of $393,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,279 shares of company stock worth $117,165,467 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

