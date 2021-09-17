Sei Investments Co. Purchases 13,875 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Oxford Industries worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,954,000 after purchasing an additional 120,263 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 628,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,963,000 after purchasing an additional 20,102 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 16.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 358,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,322,000 after purchasing an additional 50,306 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the period. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total transaction of $100,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $114.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.56. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.