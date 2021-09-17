Sei Investments Co. Purchases 20,431 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth $83,000.

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $26.12 on Friday. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average is $25.78.

