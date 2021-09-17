Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,253 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Vericel worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,236 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after purchasing an additional 547,278 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $151,322,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 12.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,537,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,415,000 after purchasing an additional 165,158 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vericel by 2,815.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vericel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

In other news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $1,736,628. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.29 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.83. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Vericel’s revenue was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

