Sei Investments Co. Purchases 41,485 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,338 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,485 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.36% of Flushing Financial worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Flushing Financial alerts:

FFIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flushing Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

NASDAQ FFIC opened at $22.00 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $680.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.04). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $57.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.41%.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.22 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $66,345. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flushing Financial Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flushing Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flushing Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.