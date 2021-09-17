Sei Investments Co. Purchases 6,338 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of AAON worth $2,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AAON in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in AAON by 2,441.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $223,000. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. AAON, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON).

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.