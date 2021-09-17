Sei Investments Co. Purchases Shares of 177,954 Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 177,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth about $15,412,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 61.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,467,000 after purchasing an additional 906,480 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter worth about $2,937,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 22.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,081,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 198,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $1,769,000. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $13.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. Ecopetrol S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $15.35.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. Equities analysts expect that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecopetrol Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.