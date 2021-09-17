Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,510 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,933 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,924 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $57.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. Analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, cut their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

