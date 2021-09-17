Sei Investments Co. Reduces Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.14% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.67 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

SBCF stock opened at $30.34 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.08 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 34.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.52%.

In other news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.