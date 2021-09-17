Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,219 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in IAA were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IAA by 20.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,863,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in IAA by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAA by 92.4% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 665,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,678,000 after purchasing an additional 319,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in IAA during the first quarter valued at $8,052,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAA stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.50. IAA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. IAA had a return on equity of 266.73% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $445.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

