Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,925 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Realogy worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Realogy by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Realogy by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 29,835 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Realogy by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Realogy by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RLGY opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realogy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

