Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,867 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,414,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,187 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after purchasing an additional 195,039 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,881,000 after purchasing an additional 122,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,114,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,299,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $97.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $99.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Raymond James lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

