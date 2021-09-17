Sei Investments Co. Sells 357,177 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,177 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of LiveRamp worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RAMP. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp stock opened at $48.92 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $87.38. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -62.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.90.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. On average, research analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RAMP shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

