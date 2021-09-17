Sei Investments Co. Sells 362,524 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 68.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 362,524 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 16,182.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 196.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ING shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

ING stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.99.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

