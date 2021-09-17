Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,014 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $224.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.60 and a twelve month high of $234.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.42, for a total value of $1,358,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 812,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,040,062.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.32, for a total value of $693,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,052 shares of company stock valued at $5,128,335 in the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

