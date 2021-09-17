Sei Investments Co. Sells 53,561 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,561 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COOP. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COOP opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.09. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $41.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

COOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $1,502,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

