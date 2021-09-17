Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,725 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,420 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,725 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $301,000. 64.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of SASR opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.11 and a one year high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 3,625 shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $153,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,735.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

