Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,240 Shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,240 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.37% of Ituran Location and Control worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,067,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,836,000 after buying an additional 422,143 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,779,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in Ituran Location and Control during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,616,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,836,000 after buying an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in Ituran Location and Control by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 363,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Ituran Location and Control stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $619.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is 29.79%.

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

