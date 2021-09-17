Sei Investments Co. Sells 92,850 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,850 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.14% of Steelcase worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 443.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,300.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.36. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $556.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

