SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading 4.1% Higher

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) traded up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.78. 36,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,167,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.07.
In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT)
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
