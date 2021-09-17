SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Trading 4.1% Higher

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) traded up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.98 and last traded at $14.78. 36,472 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,167,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SelectQuote from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.07.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun bought 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.90 per share, with a total value of $845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker bought 117,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

