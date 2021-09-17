Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 793 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 75,682 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,622,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in IQVIA by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,118,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.1% during the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 2,836 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 5.7% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $256.45. 3,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,027. The stock has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.57. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $265.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Citigroup lifted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.11.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

