Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,167 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.7% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 685 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,995 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $31.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,841.04. 40,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,519,698. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,925.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,735.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,434.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

