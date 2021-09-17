Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 5,228 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises approximately 1.6% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,572,527. The company has a market capitalization of $190.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.45%.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

