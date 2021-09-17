Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 29,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 19,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $74.94. 53,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,529,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $86.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

D has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.91.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

