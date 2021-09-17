Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.01 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,477.35.

BKNG stock traded down $12.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,332.09. 4,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,993. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,589.00 and a 1-year high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,216.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 233.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

