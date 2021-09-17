Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,611 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 2.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Comcast by 10.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,862,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,891,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Comcast by 283.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $257,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Comcast by 103.1% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.00. 285,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,482,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a market cap of $261.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.