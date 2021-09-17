Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,760 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.2% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,535,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114,113 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,265,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,019,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,710,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,262,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,088,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.73% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,206,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.40.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

